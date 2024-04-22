Pakistan Stock Exchange moves even higher as privatisation dream is coming true

The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw its benchmark KSE-100 Index moving up by 0.74 per cent on Monday a day after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb promised to go ahead with the privatisation and complete the PIA transaction during the current fiscal year.

It also followed the by-election results which produced favourable results for the ruling alliance, thus giving a message that the chances of political stability and a stable government staying in power are growing.

The intraday day trading so far has also seen a buying spree in the case of national flag carrier whose share price also edged up by 7.52 per cent.