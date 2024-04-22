Monday, April 22, 2024
Paper cutting art exhibition to start at PNCA today

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A paper cutting exhibition themed “The Guiding Light” will be organized at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday. In this regard, the PNCA has invited the famous Paper Cutting Artist Tusif Ahmad to create and display Paper-cut Arts with different meanings. Tusif is the paper cutting artist whose work depicts Islamic stories. “One honor that I am particularly proud of is that I am the only paper cutting artist in the world that focuses on Islamic stories,” said Tusif Ahmed to APP on Sunday. The art of paper cutting involves the artist cutting a whole painting from a single piece of paper, resulting in a painstakingly intricate and fragile piece of art.

APP

