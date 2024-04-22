Monday, April 22, 2024
Past in Perspective

“No great discovery was ever made without a bold guess.” –Isaac Newton

Past in Perspective
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Isaac Newton’s “Principia Mathematica,” published in 1687, revolutionised our understanding of the physical universe. It laid the groundwork for classical mechanics and introduced Newton’s three laws of motion and the law of universal gravitation. Its significance reverberates through history, as it established a framework for scientific inquiry and mathematical rigor that continues to underpin modern physics and engineering. From space exploration to everyday technologies like smartphones and GPS, Newton’s principles are foundational, shaping our understanding of the cosmos and enabling technological advancements that have transformed society. The Principia will always remain a cornerstone of scientific thought, and a crucial part of our journey in understanding the universe.

