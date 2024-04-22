PM congratulates elected MNAs, MPAs in By-polls

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly elected members of the national and provincial assemblies in the by-elections.

In a statement, he said the victory of the newly elected members of PML-N is a reflection of trust of people in the party.

The Prime Minister thanked the people for voting for PML-N and assured that every effort would be made to serve the people.

He said the success of the candidates of PML-N is a recognition of the revival of economy, decrease in inflation and improvement in foreign affairs by the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said the public opinion is changing prominently with economic improvement and relief to the people.

He said the predictions of international financial institutions, news organizations and surveys about economic improvement have a positive effect on the people.

He said the weaknesses in electoral process and objections can be removed only with mutual cooperation and political dialogue.