PML-N prioritizes national interests over political gains. Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the party prioritizes the nation’s interests over personal or political gains. Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated PML-N’s commitment to resolving issues through constructive dialogue rather than disruptive protests. He expressed satisfaction with the recent election results and stressed the importance of addressing any concerns within the legal framework. Regarding today’s by-polls, he said that while final results were awaited, initial indications suggest a lack of turnout among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters.