Police arrest 27 outlaws for various crimes

Attock - Police have arrested twenty-seven outlaws involved in various anti-social activities. All suspects have been sent behind bars.

In the first operation, Fatehjang police arrested Aamir Shahzad, Bilal Hussain, and Abid Hussain for allegedly snatching Rs 1.5 million from Inspector TMA Fatehjang Naeem Javed. Police also recovered the looted amount from their possession.

In another incident, Hasanabdal police arrested Misbah Ali, Bilal Hussain, and Sikandar Hussain for violating the Sound System Act. Similarly, Jand police apprehended 18 accused individuals.

Additionally, Hazro police arrested Bilal Ahmad and recovered 1.3 kg of chars from his possession. In separate incidents, police arrested Kamran for allegedly killing his wife, while Raja Nawaz was arrested for his involvement in an attempted murder case.

Rescue 1122 Attock handled 349 emergencies on Eid

Rescue 1122 Attock responded to various emergencies, aiding a total of 349 individuals during the Eid period. The service received 2090 calls, encompassing 376 emergency calls, 67 road accidents, 241 medical emergencies, 10 fire incidents, 4 quarrels, 1 drowning incident, and 41 other emergencies. Notably, two individuals were rescued from drowning in the Indus River at Attock Khurd, while one unfortunate youth’s body was recovered from the same river.

Additionally, Rescue 1122 transferred 32 patients from across the district to government hospitals in Rawalpindi. District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain commended the dedication and performance of the rescue personnel who tirelessly served the public during Eid ul Fitr.