Monday, April 22, 2024
PTI former MPA Shabbir Gujjar arrested

Our Staff Reporter
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  A former Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shabbir Gujjar was arrested from the Lahore constituency PP-164 on Sunday. Lahore police arrested him to maintain law and order during the by-elections in the constituency PP- 164, where the polling process was continued on Sunday. The Police also claimed that the PTI’s former MPA Shabbir Gujjar has been detained as he was nominated in many cases. On the other hand, the polling process was resumed after a scuffle outside the polling station in Lahore’s constituency PP-139 Ferozwala. Three people were injured in the scuffle outside the polling station at Ferozwala and the polling process was suspended for three hours.

Tags:

