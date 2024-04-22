Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder, spouse still listed as names of former cabinet members removed from ECL

PTI founder, spouse still listed as names of former cabinet members removed from ECL
Web Desk
9:04 PM | April 22, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government removed the names of former PTI-led government cabinet members from the Exit Control List on Monday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the removal of names belonging to cabinet members of the PTI government from the ECL. However, the names of PTI founder, his spouse Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari and Farah Gogi will remain listed on the ECL.

Those removed from the ECL include current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Zaidi, Khusro Bakhtiar, Azam Swati, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Mehboob Sultan, Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem and Shireen Mazari.

Sources said that the federal government removed the names of former federal cabinet members from the ECL in line with the recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024