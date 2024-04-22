Monday, April 22, 2024
PTI leaders always instigated people to de-stabilise country: Talal Ch

Says PTI using Bushra’s Bibi health issue as propaganda tool to secure her release

Agencies
April 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary, while strongly condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Sunday, said PTI had always resorted to all those acts which could de-stabilise Pakistan. In a statement on local Television, Talal Chauhdary said the PTI leadership did not tolerate their political opponents and PTI founder always instigated the people to de-stabilise the country for his personal gains. The PTI leadership instigated people to carry out May 9 incident, he added.

He highlighted, “The court has declared both PTI founder and his spouse guilty in theft cases and now they wanted to create chaos in the country to divert attention of the people from their wrongdoings.” Regarding illness of Bushra Bibi, he said, “The medical team has declared her completely fit and healthy except minor indigestion issue after carrying out ultrasound and various medical tests.” He went on to say that PTI was using Bushra’s Bibi health issue as propaganda tool in order to secure her release, particularly in £ 190 million theft case.

