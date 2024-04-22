‘PTI resorts to ‘wicked’ tactics’

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-backed Istehkame- Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Shoaib Siddiqui on Sunday asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was resorting to wicked tactics. Speaking to media in Lahore, Siddiqui, a candidate from PP-149 asserted: “The PTI is foreseeing its defeat in the by-polls. That is why it PTI is embracing hooliganism.” Siddiqui said that he was having a ‘strong connection’ with the people of his constituency. ‘We will once again emerge victorious like before,’ Siddiqui said. Siddiqui said: ‘The opposition has nothing to do with the exception of just causing an uproar of rigging.’