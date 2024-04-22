Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘PTI resorts to ‘wicked’ tactics’

Our Staff Reporter
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-backed Istehkame- Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Shoaib Siddiqui on Sunday asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was resorting to wicked tactics. Speaking to media in Lahore, Siddiqui, a candidate from PP-149 asserted: “The PTI is foreseeing its defeat in the by-polls. That is why it PTI is embracing hooliganism.” Siddiqui said that he was having a ‘strong connection’ with the people of his constituency. ‘We will once again emerge victorious like before,’ Siddiqui said. Siddiqui said: ‘The opposition has nothing to do with the exception of just causing an uproar of rigging.’

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024