Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session today

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to summon the prebudget session of the Punjab Assembly, scheduled to commence today(Monday). As per sources, Ministry of Law has dispatched the summary for the pre-budget session to the Governor of Punjab for approval. The pre-budget session, slated for today (Monday) will primarily focus on deliberating suggestions and recommendations for the fiscal year 2024-25 budget. Members of the government, as well as opposition representatives, will participate in discussions regarding budget proposals and allocations. Notably, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) are expected to provide input and suggestions pertaining to the needs and development priorities of their respective constituencies during the session. Preparations for the pre-budget session have been initiated.