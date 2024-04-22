Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Govt to observe World Earth Day on April 22

Agencies
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   The Environment Protection Department, Government of Punjab plans to observe World Earth Day here on Monday, 22nd April 2024. According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director, the Environment Protection Department, Ansar Abbas Siyaal has said that his department had made preparations to observe World Earth Day. He said that the motive of observing the day was to raise awareness among the masses about environmental dangers to our earth. He said that people had been advised to avoid adopting measures which caused air pollution. He said that the use of plastic and later burning it on a large scale is also a danger to the earth. He said that the burning of plastic makes the air polluted and poisonous. He said that the Environment Protection Department would also organize a walk in collaboration with civil society in this regard.

Rise in FED to control tobacco usage: Health experts

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1713676376.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024