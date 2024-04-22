QAU alumni demands to declare varsity as flagship institution

ISLAMABAD - The old students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, based on the exceptional performance in the recent QS World University Ranking, demanded the federal government declare QAU a “Flagship Institution”. They also urged for necessary financial support to address the institution’s annual deficit exceeding 500 million rupees, aiming to enhance its regional and international reputation.

These demands were voiced during a significant meeting of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni Association Founders Group, chaired by Dr. Abdul Basit and attended by senior Quaidians. It was unanimously decided to persist in practical efforts and fortify existing initiatives for the welfare of Quaidians, fostering unity, positivity, and connectivity among them, while also contributing back to the alma mater.

Additionally, plans were made to establish the Quaidians Commoners Academy under the supervision of Mr. Khalid Masood, former Principal Secretary to the President of Pakistan, to provide guidance to young Quaidians. The committee also resolved to bolster the Blood Donors Forum Pakistan (BDFP), revive Quaidians Mentorship and Scholarship Programs, upgrade water filtration systems in QAU hostels, and undertake other social welfare projects to repay the alma mater.

The committee extended congratulations to the Vice Chancellor QAU, faculty, employees, alumni, and students for securing impressive rankings in the QS subject ranking 2024.

Furthermore, alumni emphasized the need to establish a Psychological Counseling Centre at the QAU campus to provide continuous support and counseling to students, pledging their cooperation in this endeavor.