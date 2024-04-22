Rawalpindi BISE finalises arrangements for 2024 exams

RAWALPINDI - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, has finalized foolproof arrangements for the Intermediate first annual examinations of 2024.

The RBISE spokesman announced on Sunday that all arrangements for the examinations had been completed, with 195 examination centers established, including 29 in Attock district, 30 in Chakwal, 12 in Talagang, 29 in Jhelum, 08 in Murree, and 87 in Rawalpindi district.

To ensure fair and transparent conduct, all examination staff have been posted, and the examination centers, which started on Friday, are under close monitoring with the support of the district administration. Mobile inspectors, chairman squads, and district vigilance committees are conducting regular visits to the examination centers.

Chairman of the Education Board, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, emphasized the imposition of Section 144 at all examination centers and declared a zero-tolerance policy against the cheating mafia. He warned of a crackdown against any malpractice. Under the Punjab Universities and Boards Malpractice 1950 (Amendment Ordinance) and The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, sharing photos of question papers or conducting examinations on behalf of candidates are serious crimes, punishable by imprisonment of three months and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Chairman Khan further stated that the board, along with the assistance of Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Director Colleges, Deputy Director Colleges, CEOs of Education, and District Administration, would ensure fair and transparent examinations. Daily visits to the examination centers of Intermediate 1st Annual 2024 would be conducted, and reports submitted to the Board for effective monitoring and management. Lists of all examination staff were shared with the relevant departments, and the Special Branch would conduct secret surveillance of all examination centers, providing reports to the Board.

He assured that providing the best examination facilities to students is the top priority.

, with all arrangements being closely monitored by the Controller of Examinations, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui.