Monday, April 22, 2024
RDA advises citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised citizens against investing in illegal housing societies, as per a spokesman on Sunday. The Authority, under the directives of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, is cracking down on rule violators. Notices have been issued to two illegal housing schemes, “Park View City” Phase-II and “Baku City”. The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to the owners of “Park View City Phase II” and “Baku City” for commencing development and marketing without RDA approval. These illegal schemes were fraudulently selling plots, prompting the DG RDA to order action in accordance with the law. RDA warned sponsors of illegal housing schemes to cease marketing unapproved projects and obtain NOCs/approvals as per the law. Failure to comply would result in strict legal action. Citizens were advised against investing in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and urged to verify their status with RDA before investing. RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk provides scheme information for reference.

Rise in FED to control tobacco usage: Health experts

APP

