Registered voters in NA-196 use their right of vote to elect candidate for National Assembly

LARKANA - Registered male and female voters in NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) in Kamber-Shahdadkot district used their right of vote to elect candidate for National Assembly of Pakistan. After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced holding By-election for the seat on April 21, 2024 in the wake of the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari won two National Assembly seats. He retained the NA-194 Larkana constituency, leaving the NA-196 seat in Kamber- Shahdadkot vacant. Polling for NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) started at about 303 polling stations throughout in the various Union Committees of Kamber, Shahdadkot, Sijawal Junejo, Mirokhan and QuboSaeed Khan Talukas of Kamber-Shahdadkot district of NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) of the district, at 8.00 a.m continued till its fixed time till 5.00 p.m without any break. Polling continued during nine hours fixed period in a completely peaceful atmosphere and no untoward incident was reported at any polling station in any part of the Constituency of NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I). At some polling stations some voters, who reached within the specified time, were allowed to cast their votes, as per rules/laid down procedure. In the morning polling started at slow pace with nominal numbers of voters, gained increased participation by large number of ladies and gents, besides large number of youths of 18 years of age and remained the same mode of voting till the end of fixed time of polling.

Candidates have setup their camps 500 yards away from the Polling stations to issue the voters number slips from the electoral rolls to the registered voters to help cast their cast voters.

Various teams of Journalists, who visited various polling stations found appearance of voters at the polling stations set-up in the NA-196(Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) in the Kamber-Shahdadkot district which were busy in exercising their right of franchise in favor of their favorite candidates in the By-election. However the contesting candidates belonging to PPP and TLP also visited the polling stations of their respective areas.

The voters who turned-up at the polling stations were being allowed to poll their votes after showing CNICs. The team of media-persons observed 25 to 35 percent turn-out at these polling stations of various Union Committees of Kamber, Shahdadkot, Sijawal Junejo, Mirokhan and QuboSaeed Khan Talukas of Kamber-Shahdadkot district of NA-196(Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) of the district.

Counting of votes was started in the presence of the election agents of the candidates, soon after the closure/completion of polling at all the polling stations. Counting is continuing till filing of this report and results are expected sometime late in the night.

The Rangers and Police deployed at the polling stations and the special mobile teams of Police and Rangers, besides the local administration vigilantly supervised/monitored the polling process to ensure safe, secured and peaceful elections.

The District Returning Officer(DRO)/DC Kamber-Shahdadkot , Returning Officer/Assistant Commissioner Shahdadkot, DIG Police Larkana, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot also visited various polling stations of the Constituency and review the arrangements.