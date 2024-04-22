Monday, April 22, 2024
Results of by-polls validate public confidence in PML-N: Azma Bukhari

Results of by-polls validate public confidence in PML-N: Azma Bukhari
Web Desk
4:36 PM | April 22, 2024
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday said that the results of by-elections validate public confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In a statement issued in regard to the results of by-polls, Azma Bukhari said that once again people had reposed full confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leadership.

Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had shown extraordinary performance after being elected as first women CM.

Azma Bukhari said, "People have given their verdict in today's by elections that Punjab belongs to Nawaz Sharif."

She further said that results of by-polls had proved that people had welcomed the vision and policies of PML-N, aimed at well-being and prosperity of the people.

