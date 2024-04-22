Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sargodha police busted 1010 criminals in 111 days

Agencies
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Sargodha police under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran has released last 111 days performance here on Sunday. Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that during the last 111 days Sargodha police busted 1010 criminals and 42 gangs besides recovering valuables worth Rs199.33 million including Rs30.5 million in cash and 15-tola gold jewellery. Police also recovered six cars, 14 other vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 50 mobile phones, and 117 cattle worth Rs180 million. Police registered 613 FIRs against illegal weapon holders besides recovering 32 Kalashnikovs, 50 rifles, 97 guns, 676 pistols and 3385 bullets and rounds from them. Over 153 FIRs were registered against kite sellers, 300 FIRs against power thieves and 190 FIRs against teenage drivers whereas 600 cases were registered against drug dealers besides recovering 175 kg hashish, 7.5 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, four kg ice, 11500 liter liquor and destroying six distilleries. The DPO said that police would continue its crackdown against law breakers on a daily basis.

Rise in FED to control tobacco usage: Health experts

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1713676376.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024