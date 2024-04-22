Monday, April 22, 2024
Saudi delegation visits Jinnah International Airport

APP
April 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A two-member delegation from Saudi Arabia paid a visit to Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi on Sunday. Accompanied by the Saudi Consulate General in Karachi, the purpose of their visit was to inspect the airport’s facilities and discuss the arrangements for the route to the Makkah project. Upon their arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the Civil Aviation Authority’s acting Airport Manager (APM), as well as representatives from other agencies. During their visit, APM provided the delegation with a comprehensive tour of the airport’s facilities. The delegation was shown the path Hajj pilgrims would take starting from the main entrance and leading them to the immigration area.

The delegation showed particular interest in the entry process for intending pilgrims and the allocation of immigration space. Other key points discussed were related to allocation of immigration hall, private Hajj pilgrims, differentiating between government and private scheme pilgrims, among others.

Rise in FED to control tobacco usage: Health experts

Furthermore, emphasis was placed on the importance of pilgrims arriving at least 5 hours prior to their flight, ensuring sufficient time for necessary procedures and preparations before their departure.

APP

