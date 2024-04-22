Sheikh Yusuf appointed as district president People’s Lawyers Forum

KHANEWAL - Well-known jurist, distinguished social personality Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf has been appointed as district president People’s lawyers Forum, notification has been issued. Lawyers organisations, public social commercial circles and citizens, senior have congratulated Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf on his appointment. According to details, Muhammad Ghiyasul Haq Sheikh President People’s Lawyers Forum South Punjab has issued a notification to appoint Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Advocate as the president of the People’s Lawyers Forum District Khanewal.