Six brick kilns sealed over polluting environment

FAISALABAD - The environment protection department has sealed 6 brick kilns on charge of polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke direct in to the air.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said in a statement on Sunday that the environment protection teams inspected 65 kiln houses in Faisalabad during last 2 weeks and got cases registered against the owners of 19 kilns in addition to sealing premises of 9 brick kilns as these kilns were operational without zigzag technology and were causing environment polluting by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

He said that a fine of Rs.2.4 million was also imposed on the owners of brick kilns who were found violating the environment protection laws.

Meanwhile, the environment teams checked 785 vehicles during last 2 weeks and imposed fine on 56 vehicle drivers as these vehicles were found emitting excessive smoke.

Similarly, the environment teams checked various industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs.400,000/-on the owners and operators of 11 units on charge of burning prohibited material in their boilers, he added.

Anti-encroachment

operation launched in the city, material confiscated

The Municipal Cooperation Faisalabad has launched an anti-encroachment operation in the city and confiscated material of the shopkeepers from encroached sites.

Chief Officer Municipal Cooperation Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the anti-encroachment operation in Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars including regal road. The corporation staff filled 3 trucks with confiscated material in addition to removing all kinds of encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Offer Municipal Corporation said that anti-encroachment operation would continue with full swing and strict action would be taken against encroachers and land grabbers and natural beauty of the city could be restored soon. He also held a meeting with traders and ensured them for resolving their genuine problems on top priority basis.

260 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed a heavy fine on 260 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and selling daily use commodities on excessive price in Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the price control magistrates were fully active in the district and they inspected 2108 shops in various markets and bazaars.

They found 260 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Hence, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.380,000/- on them in addition to warning them that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, the DC added.