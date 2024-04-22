Strict action being taken against power thieves in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Strict action is being taken against electricity thieves, with over 194 FIRs registered since 2023. Additionally, an inquiry against the SDO, Chakri, has been ordered.

According to a district administration spokesman, during a briefing to the District Coordination Committee, officers provided updates on the performance of all departments. The meeting was chaired by Chairman Qamar Islam.

Health officials informed the committee of four reported cases of dengue in Rawalpindi this year. The patients received medical treatment and were discharged from hospitals. Presently, 1273 dengue workers are active, with another 1500 daily wage workers recently recruited. Last year, 270 daily wage workers were dismissed due to negligence.

Over the past year, medical treatment facilities were provided to 426,648 individuals in Rawalpindi’s major teaching hospitals, including RIU and RIC.

Moreover, over 185,000 patients visited hospital OPDs for medical treatment, with over 154,000 admissions recorded.

The committee was briefed that after the revamping of Holy Family Hospital, the OPD is now fully functional.

Chairman Coordination Committee Qamar Islam directed the formation of reconciliation council committees at the police station level, emphasizing the development of a mechanism for crime prevention.

Chairman Qamar Islam further highlighted the increasing incidents of mobile snatching and motorcycle theft, stressing the need to increase personnel in police stations to control the crime rate. He mentioned the completion of work on Chahan Dam, with water supply lines expected to be completed by June.

Rawalpindi boasts 1807 government schools, including primary, elementary, high, and higher secondary schools. Efforts are underway to address the low gas pressure problem in Rawalpindi by laying 4-inch pipelines from Swaan Camp and Ranyal. Additionally, action is being taken against illegal housing societies, with a total of 594 housing societies identified in Rawalpindi.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to provide relief and facilities to citizens, ensuring all-out efforts to enhance public welfare.

