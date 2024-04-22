Talented students can join STEM career programme

ISLAMABAD - Talented science students have the opportunity to register for the STEM Career Programme, allowing them to participate in the upcoming International Science Olympiads (ISOs) set for July 2025. The ISOs include the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Australia, the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in the UAE, the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) in the Philippines, and the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in France.

The STEM Career Programme, a collaboration between HEC and PIEAS, aims to inspire youth to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). It prepares students for participation in annual International Olympiads, showcasing the nation’s talent in these fields. Eligibility criteria require students to have aggregate marks of 60 percent or more in core subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics) in their last exam. Additionally, participants must be under 20 years old at the time of the ISOs. Pre-9th, 9th, 10th, and 11th-grade students (Matric/O Level or F.Sc-1/A-Level-1) are eligible to apply, while F.Sc (Part-II)/A-Level (Part-II) and university students cannot apply.

Interested students can register through www.stem.edu.pk until the extended deadline on May 30, 2024. A nationwide screening test will take place in major cities on June 29, 2024. Top 50 students from the screening test will be invited to a one-week fully residential training camp for each NSTC subject. The selection process will narrow down to 4-6 students per subject. Teams of 4-6 students will be selected through subsequent training camps to represent Pakistan in the International Science Olympiads. Pakistan has been participating regularly since 2001 in Physics, 2005 in Mathematics, and 2006 in Biology and Chemistry Olympiads, with encouraging performances. Winning students will receive prizes including Gold, Silver, Bronze medals, Honorable mentions, and International Participation awards. PIEAS will also offer admissions to Olympiad Team members in its BS Programmes without entrance examinations.