Monday, April 22, 2024
Textbook shortage besets school children in Sindh

Textbook shortage besets school children in Sindh
Web Desk
10:05 AM | April 22, 2024
National

Sindh Textbook Board has failed to provide books in the market for schoolchildren in the province including in Karachi.

Countless students experience a bizarre start to their day as they set off to school each morning carrying a bag with an incomplete syllabus.

Computer and Chemistry books for the 9th class are not available in the market. The parents and schoolchildren are trying hard to get the missing books.

It is to be noted that the students were compelled to complete their work from copies and prepare for the exams as the books were not available in the market during the current year.

The children and their parents have appealed to the Sindh education department to ensure the availability of books in the market.

The shortage of books before the commencement of the new academic year in the province has been irking the school-going children and their parents for some time.

Web Desk

National

