Two Customs officials killed in another DI Khan attack

DI KHAN - Two officials of Pakistan Customs were gunned down in an attack near York Toll Plaza in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, police said on Sunday. According to the law enforcement officials, four others sustained injuries in the gun attack and have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

The police said that the unidentified armed assailants escaped the site of the incident after opening fire.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, reiterating that such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the government and the fight against terrorism would continue till their complete elimination.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that looking after the bereaved families of the officials was now a responsibility of the government and directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to prepare shuhada package for the bereaved families.

This is the second time that Customs officials came under attack in DI Khan in the same week. On April 18, six people, including five Customs officials, were killed in a firing incident in the KP district.

The law enforcers said the unidentified assailants targeted the Customs officials on the Sago Road in Daraban tehsil of the district.

The armed attackers, who hid in bushes, attacked the Customs’ vehicle and fled the scene unchallenged on motorcycles.

Due to the attack, the driver of the Customs vehicle lost control and collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the citizen.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.