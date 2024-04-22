Two new routes for Pink Bus Service opened in Karachi

The two new routes for the Pink Bus Service have been inaugurated in Karachi.

Talking the inaugural ceremony, Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Memon said the Pink Bus Service was welcomed.

“We have introduced the first ever bus service for women,” he said.

The minister said the women could travel free for two months and they would also be given the opportunity to drive.

The service would provide world class travel on minimum fare, he said, adding that People Bus Service had also been initiated in Mirpurkhas wherein seats were reserved for the ladies in all buses.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and member provincial assembly Faryal Talpur pledged to provide decent transportation system to the public.

She said women truck drivers were also working in Tharparker and if women and men work together there would be economic prosperity in the country.