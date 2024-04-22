Two robbers killed in Shikarpur police encounter

SHIKARPUR - Two robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape after exchange of fire here on Sunday. According to SSP Irfan Samo, the patrolling police approached a four-member gang of robbers engaged in robbery near Dakhan Link in Shikarpur. An exchange of fire took place in which two robbers were killed while two others managed to flee from the scene. Arms and a car used by the robbers by recovered police and bodies of killed robbers were shifted to local hospital.

Man shot dead by friend over petty issue

A man gunned down his friend over petty issue and escaped the scene here on Sunday. According to details, Hamayun and Fahd exchanged words during gathering of friends at a flat near Sea View Karachi. Other friends present at the scene resolved the dispute between the two. However, when Hamayun left the venue, accused Fahd chased his vehicle, shot him dead outside his residence and fled the scene. The deceased was only son of his parents and father of two children. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprit.