UNESCO awards young scientists for biosphere research

ISLAMABAD - UNESCO has announced the MAB Young Scientists Awards 2024 for researchers under 35 conducting interdisciplinary research aligned with UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. Eligible candidates include those conducting research in UNESCO Biosphere Reserves or contributing to the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. The deadline for submissions is May 15, with priority given to projects within biosphere reserves, as stated by ECOSF Pakistan. Established in 1989, the grant emphasizes interdisciplinary research aligning with UNESCO’s MAB Programme, particularly focusing on marine, island, and coastal issues since 2022 with support from the Principality of Monaco. Through these awards, the MAB programme aims to invest in a new generation of scientists, recognizing their importance in addressing ecological and sustainability challenges. The grants can provide up to US$ 5,000 to support research on ecosystems, natural resources, and biodiversity. Guided by the MAB Strategy and Lima Action Plan (LAP), the MAB Programme aligns with the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs until 2025. Applicants for the MAB Young Scientists Awards are encouraged to consider LAP priorities and demonstrate how their research contributes to LAP-related actions and the SDGs. The MAB Young Scientists Award Scheme aims to involve young scientists, particularly from developing countries, in MAB research and biosphere reserves.