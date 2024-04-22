Waste crisis grips Islamabad; calls for urgent action

ISLAMABAD - The unmanaged solid waste generation in Pakistan’s federal capital has garnered attention, urging authorities to implement scientific waste management and recycling systems. With a population of approximately 2.6 million, the capital produces 1,535 tonnes of solid waste daily. However, the civic agency only manages 60-70% of it, leaving the rest to pollute the environment.

A study titled “Open Waste Burning and Its Health Hazards” highlights the severe health and environmental risks posed by open trash burning. This includes pulmonary complications, cardiovascular diseases, carcinogenic ailments, and chronic infections, endangering vulnerable groups and biodiversity. Experts emphasize the potential of waste-to-energy projects to address Pakistan’s energy crisis while managing solid waste effectively.

However, challenges exist, particularly in peri-urban areas, where waste management remains unmanageable without a robust local government system. Efforts to improve waste management include door-to-door campaigns and community education initiatives. A lack of awareness is evident, with many believing household waste is not hazardous and resorting to illegal burning practices. Innovative solutions are emerging, such as in-campus compost facilities and waste-to-energy projects worldwide.

Countries like Sweden and Singapore have successfully transformed waste into profitable businesses while addressing environmental concerns and achieving zero-waste goals.