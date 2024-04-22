Wheat growers grapple with soaring costs amid harvest

Gijar khan - The soaring prices of petroleum products, electricity, manpower, and agricultural machinery have become a cause for concern among wheat growers as harvesting in different areas of the Potohar plateau has finally started after the prolonged spell of rains. Farmers who were worried about the possible damage to the mature crops amid rain have at last heaved a sigh of relief after dark clouds have dispersed, but there is no ray of hope for the expenses involved in the harvest to decline.

While talking to The Nation, Raja Khalid Janjua, an agriculturalist and a local journalist in Gujar Khan, said that the wheat harvest in the remained stalled in the region due to untimely rains, adding that the exercise has gradually picked up pace as farmers hurry to take grains home.

Mr. Janjua said that the real concern for the farmers was the unprecedented rise in the cost involved in sowing and harvesting the crop, adding that small farmers were scratching their heads in limbo as affording the expenses was beyond their means. He noted that the government’s decision to hike the per-liter price of diesel by Rs. 8.14 at a time of harvest of cash crop expressed its apathy towards the people linked with agriculture, adding that the move significantly increased the charges of machinery including tractors, reapers, and threshers involved in the process.

Another grower of the area, Chaudhry Shahzeb Basharat, said that most of the crop fortunately remained unharmed during the rains and the harvest would begin in full swing in a couple of days after moisture in the fields evaporates. According to Chaudhry, he plants wheat crops on a large area of land every year; however, the expenses have skyrocketed during the current season, breaking all previous records. He highlighted the significant difference in prices between the current and previous seasons for the items used in sowing and harvesting. He pointed out that the cost of a 50 kg bag of DAP fertilizer, which was priced at Rs. 7,000 in 2022, had surged to Rs. 15,000 during the sowing season in 2023. He furthered that the price of a bag of urea fertilizer significantly increased from Rs. 2,000-2,200 in 2022 to Rs. 6,000 in 2023, adding that numerous growers refrained from using urea fertilizer in their fields because of its high cost and unavailability in the open market.

Mirza Fahad Saleem, another wheat grower in Gujar Khan, explained that the cost of manpower had risen by 50 percent. Previously, laborers would charge Rs. 1,000 for a day’s work, but now they were demanding a minimum wage of Rs. 1,500 for reaping a kanal of crop with sickles. According to Mirza, a majority of the workers in the area come from KP and southern Punjab. The grower also mentioned that these workers are known for their strong work ethic compared to the locals. Discussing the hourly rates for reaping and threshing, he mentioned that machine owners offered services for Rs. 3,500-4,000 last year. However, there is currently uncertainty regarding the charges for this season due to the delayed start of harvesting caused by untimely rains, predicting that they would be significantly higher than the previous year.

Chaudhry Abrar Rasheed, a politician hailing from the Jatli area of Gujar Khan, who comes from an agricultural background mentioned that he used to cultivate wheat on a significant portion of land but has made the decision to discontinue this practice for the past three years. The reason behind this decision is the rising costs of inputs and the decreasing outputs. According to Mr. Rasheed, who previously chaired the district agriculture committee in 2001, the state of agriculture has drastically declined from being a productive unit of the country to being in a state of disarray. According to the farmer, he has shifted his focus to cultivating mustard and groundnuts due to their low sowing costs and higher profitability. In a concerning revelation, Mr. Abrar highlighted the alarming situation where a significant portion of agricultural land is being taken over by housing societies. This encroachment poses a serious threat to the future production of crops. According to his statement, several housing societies in Gujar Khan have initiated projects on agricultural land, resulting in the loss of thousands of kanals of fertile land that was previously used for crop production. According to him, it is advisable to initiate such projects on unproductive lands. He also emphasized the need for the government to take measures to support small-scale farmers. According to the speaker, it is crucial for the government to make prompt decisions and establish an open policy to educate and support farmers.

As per sources, the Punjab government has announced a minimum support price of Rs. 3,900/40 kg and has set a procurement target of up to 2 million metric tonnes of wheat for the year 2024-25.

Many ordinary consumers have called on the government to fix a rate that is within their means while the farmers say that a minimum rate of Rs. 5,000 rate of per mound (40 Kgs) would cover their expenses and to run their kitchen for the whole year.