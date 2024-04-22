Monday, April 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman allegedly murdered, burned by in-laws in Rawalpindi

Woman allegedly murdered, burned by in-laws in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
2:56 PM | April 22, 2024
National

In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman was allegedly murdered and burned by her in-laws in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station near Adiala Rawalpindi.

As per details, Razia, a resident of Chakwal, got married to Tassaddaq Hussain nine years ago. Her father filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband and mother-in-law Nasim Akhtar, killed his daughter.

The complainant told the police that the accused had a history of domestic disputes with Razia.

According to police officials, the post-mortem has been conducted, and the investigation is ongoing. However, the accused will be arrested once the post-mortem report is issued.

The deceased’s family has expressed reservations about the police investigation, stating that no progress has been made in the case even after three days.

Last month, in a gruesome incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Hussain Town, Muridke.

As per details, Punjab police registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father Maqsood.

New IGP Islamabad assumes charge

He stated that the in-laws took a newborn son from her daughter and beaten her to death. The parents of the victim staged a protest at THQ hospital, demanding justice for her deceased daughter.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1713767059.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024