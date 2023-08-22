15-year old dispute over chromite mine settled

Mohmand - A 15-year old dispute about the ownership of a Chromite mine was resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) here at Ekkaghund on Monday.

The rival parties thanked the district administration and Jirga members for taking the decision within 3 months. It is worth to mention here that for 15 years in Shati Meena area of Tehsil Ambar of Lower Sub-Division Ekkaghund, there was a dispute between the parties Haji Mir Rahman and Ghafoor Khan over the ownership and demarcation of a chromate mountain.

In order to resolve the dispute, Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Saddam Hussain Memon formed a Jirga of ADR consisting of Haji Sahib Khan, Haji Rafiullah and Malik Abdul Majeed. The Jirga held successful negotiations with both the parties for three months and finally settled the dispute.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Saddam Hussain Memon paid tribute to the efforts of Jirga members and said that the people should resolve all their disputes through mutual understanding and ADR instead of turning it into enmities between tribes. He also thanked the members of the Jirga for solving the dispute that has been going on for the last 15 years in a good way and it is expected that this process will continue that the people will solve the disputes through the Jirga of local leaders.