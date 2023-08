Five members of caretaker cabinet of Balochistan have taken oath.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House in Quetta on Monday. Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to the caretaker provincial ministers.

They include Prince Ali Ahmedzai, Amjad Rasheed, Capt (R) Zubair Jamali, Jan Achakzai and Dr Qadir Baloch.