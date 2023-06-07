Wednesday, August 23, 2023
‘6-7m people suffer from diabetes in KP’

One-day Master Training session held to enhance doctors’ capabilities in managing diabetes

August 22, 2023
Peshawar   -  In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an estimated 6 to 7 million people suffer from diabetes, with an equivalent number having symptoms but remain undiagnosed yet.

This alarming statistic were revealed by Prof Dr Aamir, Head of the Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar, in a one-day Master Training (Training of Trainers) session aimed at enhancing doctors’ capabilities in managing diabetes.

The training organised under the Extension of D-TALK and Insulin for Life project by the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held here on Monday in which Director Curative DGHS-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Saeeda and Deputy Director Dr Abbass participated as guests.

Prof Dr Aamir highlighted the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan where between 16 to 20 percent of the population is affected. Many diabetic patients face serious complications, including kidney failure, vision problems, and chronic pain.

Dr Aamir, who is also the Director of the Extension of D-TALK and Insulin for Life project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasised that the primary goal of this training was to make the doctors capable in remote districts to provide comprehensive care to diabetic patients within their respective district hospitals, reducing the need for them to travel to Peshawar for treatment. He pointed out the significant patient load at HMC, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in provincial capital Peshawar, emphasising that such training programmes aim to bring high-quality diabetes care to the people’s doorsteps.

Dr Aamir further said that the D-TALK project offers free insulin medication, screening, retinopathy checks, awareness campaigns, and advocacy in 24 centres across 21 districts in the province. Additionally, he noted that they provide free insulin for children born with type-1 diabetes at LRH Hospital in Peshawar.

During the event, Dr Ibrar Ahmad, President of the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) and Assistant Professor at LRH, provided insights into diabetes treatment and oral medication, while Dr Prof Hussain discussed diabetes diagnosis, classification, and treatment targets. Similarly, Dr Shaista shared knowledge about insulin initiation and intensification. The training saw active participation from medical officers and specialists from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

