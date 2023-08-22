Afghans’ armed gang targets housing society office; 4 arrested

Rawalpindi- Humak police arrested four relatives of Afghan national Wali Jan, involved in an armed attack on an illegal housing society’s head office near Bahria Town Phase 7 Entrance, sources said on Monday. The detainees, identified as Nauroz Khan, Feroz Khan, Salim Khan, and Billa, are Wali Jan’s sons. Police had filed a case against Wali Jan under sections 324/341/148/149/385/440 of PPC.

Meanwhile, Nilore police detained Wali Jan’s brother for alleged involvement in a land dispute in the Nilore area, injuring two persons. Sami Ullah Sabri, Director HR at Blue Hills Office, filed a complaint stating that Wali Jan called Malik Hammad’s cell phone, abusing Ch Nahim Ijaz over a monetary issue. Wali Jan then launched an armed attack on the Blue World City head office, injuring one person. After the crime, the accused escaped.

Police lodged a case against Wali Jan and others, launching an investigation. SHO PS Humak SI Hassan Akhter raided Wali Jan’s mansion in Rawat, arresting four sons. Raids continue for other accused. DPO SP Rana Hussain Tahir, SDPO Sihala Circle Saud-Ur-Rehman, and SHO PS Humak SI Hassan Akhter didn’t respond to calls. Meanwhile, unidentified individuals, armed with sticks, occupied government land near a graveyard in Model Town Humak. Humak police stopped them. These land grabbers, Afghan nationals sent by a private housing society’s management, faced resistance from residents. A heavy police presence remains to prevent further land-grabbing attempts.