Alhamra executive director removed

LAHORE - On the orders of Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Saleem Sagar, the executive director of Al­hamra Arts Council Lahore, has been removed from his position, and instructed to report to the Service and General Administration De­partment. Saleem Sagar, who had assumed the posi­tion few months ago, was facing allegations of inef­fectiveness and corruption, according to the Punjab government handout. The responsibilities of the execu­tive director Alhamra Arts Council have been entrusted to Tariq Mehmood, the Ad­ditional Secretary (Admin) of the Information and Culture Department, temporarily. Saleem Sagar was accused of failing to check female dance performances during the stage shows.