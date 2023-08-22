Alvi’s tweet created a big constitutional, legal storm: Rashid

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League Chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Arif Alvi’s tweet has creat­ed a big constitutional and legal storm.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rashid said the Presi­dent’s tweet has opened a new Pandora box and stirred the po­litical arena. He said Alvi’s tweet had created a big constitutional and legal issue. The political, con­stitutional, legal and parliamen­tary history of Pakistan is wit­nessing such a crisis for the first time, he claimed. He said it was not known that when the new assembly would be formed, but until its formation, the bill would remain stuck.

First, he said the news emerged that the bill was signed, however, yesterday the caretaker law min­ister said it was yet to be signed. The former minister said now let’s see how the political wind goes and what would be the re­sult of this constitutional crisis.