American Lyles delivers with 100m world gold

BUDAPEST - Noah Lyles has been talking up his 100 metres chances in the World Athletics Championships all week and the American 200 metres specialist backed up the chat where and when it mat­tered on Sunday as he took gold in a personal best 9.83 seconds.

It was a blanket finish behind him as Letsile Tebogo of Botswa­na took silver by one thousandth of a second from Briton Zharnel Hughes. Fourth-placed Oblique Seville of Jamaica was three thousandths of a second off the podium as all three men clocked 9.88. Former champion Chris­tian Coleman was also in the mix after a great start but was just overhauled to finish fifth in 9.92.

Tebogo, 20, is the first Afri­can to win a world 100m medal, while Hughes, the fastest in the world coming into the champi­onships with 9.83, is the first Briton on the men’s 100m podi­um since Darren Campbell took bronze 20 years ago. It is the United States though who are firmly top of the sprinting tree again as Lyles’ victory makes if four world titles in a row, fol­lowing four in a row for Jamaica before that.

It had been billed as a wide open final and at 50 metres most of the field were locked together in a line. Lyles, though forged his way to the front in the last 30 metres, just, and the event’s biggest showman had to delay his celebration until the big screen confirmed his triumph. He had predicted he would run 9.65 but a personal best of 9.83 proved enough.