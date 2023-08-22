Another key suspect in May 9 riots case held

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Police have made significant developments in the ongoing investigation into the May 9 riots case by arresting another key suspect on Monday.

Local law enforcement took into custody Sajjad Hyder, a former Chairman of Union Council 18. The detainee had reportedly been in hiding since his alleged involvement in the attack on Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house, which further exacerbated tensions during the protests. The attack has been officially registered under the Terrorism Act at the Newtown police station.

Earlier, the Punjab police stated that 2,138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities in connection with the May 9 violence. Police records show that 645 suspects were arrested in 14 terrorism cases in Lahore, which includes 93 nominated suspects of the May 9 violence. Police arrested 173 suspects in 2 cases in Gujranwala, 438 in 14 terrorism cases in Rawalpindi.