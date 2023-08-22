Wednesday, August 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Another key suspect in May 9 riots case held

Agencies
August 22, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   The Rawalpindi Police have made significant developments in the ongoing investigation into the May 9 riots case by arresting another key suspect on Monday.

Local law enforcement took into custody Sajjad Hyder, a former Chairman of Union Council 18. The detainee had reportedly been in hiding since his alleged involvement in the attack on Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house, which further exacerbated tensions during the protests. The attack has been officially registered under the Terrorism Act at the Newtown police station.

Earlier, the Punjab police stated that 2,138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities in connection with the May 9 violence. Police records show that 645 suspects were arrested in 14 terrorism cases in Lahore, which includes 93 nominated suspects of the May 9 violence. Police arrested 173 suspects in 2 cases in Gujranwala, 438 in 14 terrorism cases in Rawalpindi.

Tackling procrastination

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1692678301.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023