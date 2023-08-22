Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

APNS felicitates Solangi for becoming info minister

APNS felicitates Solangi for becoming info minister
Agencies
August 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Monday formally congratulated Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting.

“On behalf of the office bearers and members of the executive committee of the All Pakistan News­papers Society, I would like to welcome and con­gratulate you on your appointment as caretak­er Minister for Information,” said APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali in a letter.

The body expressed the hope that the issues faced by the print media would be resolved during Murtaza Solangi’s tenure as minister.

It also believed that the minister would play his role in strengthening the caretaker government’s relation with media.

“I would also like to note with pleasure that a prominent person of media fraternity has been appointed as caretaker Minister for Information and hope that under your stewardship the issues pertaining to the Print Media which are still ly­ing unattended would be addressed,” Sarmad Ali noted. The APNS assured the minister of its full cooperation and expressed its desire to work with the minister in the interest of the media and the country.

Mashreq announces successful incorporation in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023