Asad Umar denies reports of his arrest

Former federal minister Asad Umar has denied the news about his arrest.

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar said the news of his arrest was wrong and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not arrested him.

Talking to a private TV channel, Asad Umar said that he had come to court to attend cipher case hearing. He said he had filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the cipher case.

Umar said he had joined investigations twice in cipher case. He said he would get a clean chit in the cipher case.

It should be noted that the news was circulating two days ago that Umar had been arrested in the cipher case.

In this regard, FIA sources said that Umar had been interrogated and not formally arrested. He was interrogated in the cipher case.