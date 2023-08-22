Attock’s ‘Now Villages Will Shine’ program aims for rural transformation

ATTOCK -The inauguration of Anti-Dengue Week and the “Now Villages Will Shine” program occurred in Faqeerabad, with Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, as the Chief Guest. Also present were Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock, Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioner Attock, Shaughta Jabeen, CEO of Health, Dr Asad Ismail, and other officials.

DC Attock emphasized the commencement of Anti-Dengue Week in line with the Punjab Government’s directives. Health department teams were actively inspecting indoor and outdoor areas and taking measures to eradicate Dengue larvae. He urged strict adherence to health department guidelines for dengue prevention and immediate hospital contact if symptoms appeared. Maintaining clean and dry surroundings was encouraged.

DC Attock introduced the “Now Villages Will Shine” program, aiming to improve sanitation and sewage systems in 458 villages across 71 union councils. He announced the operation of a recycling plant in Hazro, with another for Tehsil Attock soon to follow. Public cooperation in keeping villages clean was requested.