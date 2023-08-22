Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath
Agencies
August 22, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Baloch­istan Governor Abdul Wali Ka­kar administered the oath to five members of newly appoint­ed caretaker cabinet in the first phase on Monday. The oath cer­emony was attended by Care­taker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, Chief Sec­retary Balochistan Qadir Sha­keel and senior officers. The caretaker cabinet five mem­bers of Balochistan includ­ing Capt (Retd) Zubair Jamali, Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Ra­sheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai took oath at Gov­ernor House. According to the notification issued by the office of Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan has also appointed three advisers in which Shania Khan was giv­en social welfare and women’s development, Danish Longo has been appointed Irrigation and Umair Hassani as Mines and Mineral resources advisers.

Agencies

