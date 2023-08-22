Battagram incident: Sigh of relief as all rescued

The Pakistani Army successfully carried out the rescue effort for the eight people—seven children and one teacher—trapped in a cable car that was suspended 900 feet (274 metres) above a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district.

Earlier, a team of the Pakistan Army successfully rescued five children who were among those stranded in a chairlift since Tuesday morning in Battagram city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a cable broke.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said the general commanding officer of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) was leading the rescue operation, which is continue to retrieve other trapped in the chairlift.

Two of the children were airlifted by a helicopter in a sling operation and others were rescued in ongoing ground operation as the helicopter operation was called off as the night fell.

Six schoolchildren and two teachers were stranded since 7am when they were using the chairlift to get to the school in a mountainous area about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Islamabad.

Officials said the rescue mission was complicated by gusty winds in the area and the helicopters' rotor blades risked destabilising the cable car.