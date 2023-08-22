BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2023 – Check Results Here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com/

Class 9 Result 2023

How to check BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.