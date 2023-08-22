BOI unveils Investment Aspirations Programme to drive sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD-The Board of Investment (BOI) has unveiled the Pakistan Investment Aspirations (PIA) Programme, an initiative proposed under the Pakistan Investment Policy 2023, which aims to attract local and foreign investors, foster economic stability and drive sustainable growth across various sectors.

Under the PIA programme, the BOI is laying particular emphasis on the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) throughout Pakistan. These zones will offer a range of incentives and facilities to attract investors, including tax benefits, infrastructure support, and streamlined regulatory framework. By fostering the growth of SEZs, the PIA programme will spur industrial development, attract international businesses, and promote technology transfer.

The PIA programme will represent a comprehensive strategic approach to elevating Pakistan’s economy to new heights. This initiative comes at a crucial time when the country seeks to bounce back from the economic challenges posed by the global pandemic. By outlining a clear roadmap, the PIA programme aims to boost economic growth by attracting investment, creating job opportunities, and promoting industrial development.

Central to the PIA programme is the creation of an investor-friendly environment that encourages entrepreneurship, innovation, and long-term investments. The BOI is committed to streamlining regulatory processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and fostering ease of doing business. By promoting transparency and predictability, the PIA programme seeks to build trust amongst investors and establish Pakistan as an attractive investment destination on the global stage.

One of the key objectives of the PIA programme is to facilitate investment projects at every stage, from initiation to completion. The BOI aims to provide seamless support and guidance to potential investors by assisting with project identification, approvals, and coordination with relevant government agencies. This comprehensive facilitation approach ensures that investment projects progress smoothly, thus stimulating economic growth and increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

The PIA programme recognises the importance of sector-specific investment strategies in driving economic stability. The BOI is working closely with various sectors, including energy, agriculture, manufacturing, information technology, and tourism, to identify potential investment opportunities. By providing targeted support, incentives, and infrastructure, the PIA programme seeks to catalyse investments in these sectors, contributing to overall economic growth. International collaboration plays a crucial role in achieving the investment aspirations outlined in the PIA program. The BOI actively engages with diplomatic missions, international organisations, and foreign business communities to promote Pakistan’s investment potential. Through bilateral agreements and partnerships, the PIA programme aims to attract FDI and facilitate cross-border collaborations that will positively impact economic stability and development.

By creating an investor-friendly environment, facilitating investment projects, and focusing on strategic sectors and SEZs, the PIA programme strives to propel Pakistan’s economic growth and position it as a preferred destination for local and foreign investors. With a long-term vision and collaborative approach, Pakistan aims to enhance its economic stability, create employment opportunities, and foster sustainable development in the years to come. The FDI 2023 policy is the third one in Pakistan, after two others in 1993 and 2013. The policy was developed in consultation with the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, and provincial and federal financial institutions.