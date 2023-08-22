Caretaker Balochistan CM directs provincial secretaries to improve governance

QUETTA - Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday directed the provincial secretaries to ensure hard work and commitment to improve governance.

He said, “We have to fulfil our responsibilities honestly and sincerely in order to serve the public.” He said this while an introductory meeting with sec­retaries of various departments.

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan was also present at the meeting.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to share the guide­lines of the mandate of a care­taker government with the secretaries alongwith the intro­duction. Ali Mardan said the first priority of the government was to conduct fair and transparent elections in a peaceful environ­ment. He directed the secretar­ies to improve service delivery and governance to conduct im­partial elections. The CM said the election commission was given guidelines for performing administrative duties during the interim setup, which has been shared with all departments and to work accordingly. “The secretaries should make sure punctuality and also oblige the subordinate officers and staff,” he emphasised. The strike does not grace the public officers and it has affected people across the province as the work in the gov­ernment offices has stopped.

He said the officers showed patience and tolerance as the stance of BCS and BSS posi­tions would be reviewed and a solution would be found. The chief minister said, “There is a dire need to work together to resolve issues being faced by lo­cal people and officers should utilise their experience and pro­fessional skills for the develop­ment of the province.”

He said, “Lack of security, education, health facilities, and clean water are the main issues and it is our responsibility to serve the province and the peo­ple.” The chief minister said that he has decided to take briefing from all the departments and review their performance. He said, “There is a need to ensure proper utilisation of available resources and pay attention to the development of productive sectors and human resources.” Domki said there is a common perception that the develop­ment funds were not used prop­erly in Balochistan. He directed the officers to make decisions on merit and also visit the dis­tricts and monitor the ongoing development projects.

JUI DELEGATION CALLS ON CM DOMKI

The delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) led by for­mer federal minister Maulana Abdul Wasay met with caretak­er Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Monday.

Former opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan Advocate, former members of the assembly and other members of the party are also included in the delegation. The delegation of JUI congratu­lated Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on assuming the post of caretaker CM. The delegation expressed good wishes for the success of the caretaker chief minister. The care­taker CM said that Allah has en­trusted a great responsibility that he sincerely wanted to be relieved of the task of holding clean and transparent elections. He urged political leaders and people to co­operate in this regard.