Wednesday, August 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker PM Kakar to visit Karachi today

Caretaker PM Kakar to visit Karachi today
Web Desk
11:15 AM | August 22, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit today.

According to PM Office, this will be Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s first visit after becoming caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister would visit the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam, lay a floral wreath and offer fateha.

During his stay in Karachi, the prime minister would preside over a meeting to review the development projects.

Besides, the prime minister would also meet Sindh caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Maqbool Baqar, Governor Kamran Tessori and a delegation of business community leaders.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also meet Anwaarul Haq Kakar. Sources said that a delegation of traders and the business community will also meet PM Kakar.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1692678301.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023