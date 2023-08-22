Tuesday, August 22, 2023
China launches new satellite for Earth observation

Agencies
August 22, 2023
JIUQUAN - China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday. The satellite, Gaofen-12 04, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 1:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. It will be used in a variety of fields, including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief. The launch marks the 484th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

Agencies

