CM Baqar seeks immediate recovery of Ranipur Haveli missing girl

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Maqbool Baqar on Monday directed commissioner Sukkur to inquire into missing of a girl from Ranipur Haveli.

A 20-year girl sent by her parents to the Ranipur Haveli after a family dispute was reported missing by her family from the premises. “Reportedly the girl was entrusted to the haveli of Pir Sohail Shah,” chief minister said. He directed commissioner Sukkur to inquire into the incident and submit immediate report. The caretaker CM also directed DIG Sukkur to recover the missing girl immediately.

The family of the girl, residing in Mena village, has said that after a domestic dispute, the girl was entrusted to the Ranipur Haveli. “We received a phone call from the haveli and told that your girl has been missing,” the family members said. “We visited Ranipur Haveli several times but didn’t inform about our girl,” parents said. “We also complained with the police station of Ranipur but they did nothing,” aggrieved family members said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ranipur Haveli is the place, where ten-year-old child maid Fatima lost her life due to apparent violence. Videos displaying signs of abuse on the innocent girl’s body had also surfaced on social media.

In the video, the child can be seen suffering in distress at the residence and later, Fatima’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination.

DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani has said that two residents of the haveli have disappeared after the incident. Previous day, police rescued three women and four minor girls from the suspects resident in the Fatima murder case. SSP Khairpur Mir Roohal Khoso said that the three women and girls have been shifted to their homes. He said that all the women and girls who worked in the suspect’s residence will be rescued. It will take time to end the century-old traditions, he added.